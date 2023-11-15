Why The Volkswagen Syncro Van Is A Legend On Uncharted Paths

Thirty years after Chris Farley's legendary SNL character Matt Foley made living in a van down by the river a hilarious punchline, live-in vans have become a trendy way to see the world, whether it's from the comfort of one of the many affordable, fully equipped camper vans or out of a do-it-yourself conversion. Another popular camper van is the Volkswagen Transporter, named the Vanagon in the United States, beginning with the third generation in 1979. In 1985, Volkswagen began producing a special four-wheel drive version of that T3 Vanagon known as the Syncro, and the Vanagon Syncro has carved out a particular two-track road in the hearts of camper van enthusiasts ever since (Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer).

The Syncro was a truly capable 4WD vehicle, with a 2.1-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that could produce 95 horsepower and 117 lb-ft of torque. The Syncro came with a four-speed manual transmission and a few upgrades over the base Vanagon, including a stronger air conditioning system and body, bigger brakes and CV joints, and a longer wheelbase.

A Motor Trend feature on the 1986 Syncro highlighted the all-wheel drive system VW had chosen to put under the Vanagon. "When the rear wheels begin to lose traction," the review read, "the viscous coupling automatically transfers power to the front wheels. The transfer is continuous and unnoticeable to the driver."