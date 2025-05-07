Why Some Automatic Transmissions Have Zig-Zag Gear Shifts (But Others Are Straight)

There are many different types of automatic transmissions, including CVTs, automated manuals, and torque converter automatics, but, for the most part, they all look relatively the same to the driver behind the wheel. Typically, the shifter sits somewhere within the center console and has a number of selectable gears, such as Reverse, Drive, or Neutral.

However, there is one way in which automatic transmission shifters differ: the physical design and pattern of the shift gate. Some have an arrow-straight line, where the driver shifts directly up and down through the possible gears and drive modes.

In some instances, though, such as with some generations of the Toyota Land Cruiser, cars will sport a zig-zag shift pattern. In models like this, each gear or driving mode sits in a different horizontal position to the neighboring mode or gear, which creates the zig-zagging pattern. There are various reasons as to why automakers may choose a zig-zag shift pattern over a straight design, and the main driving force behind picking one or the other is incredibly simple.

