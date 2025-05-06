X Microsoft Surface Pro Alternatives For Windows Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since 2012, Microsoft has maintained its line of Surface laptops to act as standard-bearers for Windows laptops. The flagship Surface has always maintained a uniquely compelling form factor as a tablet that pulls double laptop duty when its keyboard accessory is attached. The devices are popular among students and creatives, and the newest, 11th-generation Surface Pro kicked things up a notch by rivaling Apple's beloved MacBook lineup with an ARM-based Snapdragon processor. But as premium as the Surface Pro is, it's also undeniably expensive once you factor in the cost of its keyboard, which is sold separately. And that fancy new processor? Many software developers haven't yet updated their apps for it.

However, the beauty of the Windows ecosystem is that you don't have to stick with Microsoft's hardware, as third-party manufacturers often offer something a little more specific to your needs. As one of SlashGear's resident Windows and laptop experts, with nearly two decades of experience in purchasing, repairing, and tracking the latest hardware, I've combed through spec sheets and reviews to identify four of the most appealing alternatives to the 11th generation Microsoft Surface Pro.

There are a few reasons someone might want a Surface Pro alternative, and I've hopefully covered the major ones. You might dislike the relatively high price, the unconventional form factor, or maybe you want different specs. So, here are four great alternatives to consider if the Surface Pro isn't quite right for you.

