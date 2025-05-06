What Happened To The Card.io Running App From Shark Tank Season 16?

"Shark Tank" has featured several health and fitness-focused apps throughout its long run on national television. In Season 7, the health and fitness app Sworkit landed one of the biggest investments on the show at $1.5 million. Meanwhile, the Liberate meditation app failed to secure a deal when it appeared in Season 13. On the show's 16th return to the small screen in October 2024, another fitness app tried to lure the sharks with a simple but very unique approach to fitness.

Card.io is a fitness app that transforms the usual cardio exercises into a social gaming experience. Its premise is quite simple: Users need to run, walk, or bike around the city to mark their territory. The app generates a different map each time a player starts a session, and since this is a real-time social activity, users battle against each other in what would appear to be a turf war. The app works for individual users, but there's also an option to form teams and take the action to the next level.

Card.io's creator, Destin George Bell, strongly believed that his app could change the landscape of cardio fitness significantly. However, as a fairly new app and company, he knew he needed help to really put his brand out there and further develop Card.io and its offerings. And so he took a chance at landing an investment with the sharks in "Shark Tank" Season 16's premiere episode.

