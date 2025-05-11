Why Your USB Flash Drive Gets So Hot (And Is It Normal?)

Whether you're using a USB flash drive for file storage or other reasons, you might notice it getting surprisingly warm and sometimes even hot to the touch. A flash drive stores data on a silicon chip, allowing it to function without moving parts. But when you transfer data, the electrical activity inside the drive typically generates heat as a natural byproduct.

Advertisement

But the heat can seem worse, due to what the drive is made from. Metal absorbs heat more easily than plastic, which means a metal drive can feel hotter to the touch. Smaller drives are also an issue, as they tend to get hotter as well. Then there's the host device you're using, which actually transfers heat to the drive, making it even warmer. Plus, if you're consistently relying on the same USB drive and transferring a lot of information, or even multiple small amounts of info at once, the device can heat up quickly.

While a hot USB flash drive is perfectly normal, it's important to know the exact temperature for using one, as the general recommendation is to stay between 0 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 77 degrees Fahrenheit. The computer, or other device you're plugging into, is safe at 25 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement