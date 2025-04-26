How To Eject A USB Drive On Windows (And What To Do If You Can't)

The quickest way to safely eject a USB flash drive from your Windows machine is from the system tray. Once you plug in your external drive, a USB icon with a checkmark in the bottom right corner will automatically appear on your system tray. All you have to do to eject the USB stick is to right-click on this icon and select Eject [device name] from the menu — that's all there is to it. You should then see a Windows Explorer pop-up on the bottom-right of your screen, saying you can now safely pull out the thumb drive.

Advertisement

If there's no USB icon on your system tray, click on the up arrow to expand the hidden icons panel. It might be located there instead. If the USB drive is still not showing up on your PC, try to fix it first. Then, you can add the USB icon to the system tray by following these steps:

Right-click on an empty space on your taskbar. Go to Taskbar settings. Choose Other system tray icons. Find the entry for Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media. Toggle it on. Check if the USB icon shows up on your system tray.

Besides the system tray, you can readily eject your flash drive from Settings too. Here's what you need to do:

Navigate to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices. Look for your USB device name under Other devices and click on it. Hit Remove to eject it.

Feel free to unplug the USB stick once you hear the eject sound and the drive is removed from the Other devices list.