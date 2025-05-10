Why Do Some Cement Trucks Have Extra Wheels At The Top?

Cement trucks are some of the most distinctive vehicles you'll see on the road. The most obvious thing about them are their gigantic, perpetually rotating drums (here's the reason cement trucks are always spinning, and what happens if they stop). But in some cases, that's not the only oddity. Some cement trucks are equipped with an extra pair of wheels near the drum's rear spigot. It's understandable to be confused by a pair of wheels that are nowhere near the road — are they supposed to be spares, or do they somehow help with pouring cement?

The answer is neither of those. Those wheels near the drum spigot are part of what's known as a tag axle, and if they're sitting at the top of the drum like that, it's because the drum isn't currently carrying any cement. If the drum did have cement, those wheels would be unfolded down onto the ground, rolling behind the rest of the truck. The extra wheels go a long way toward keeping this exceptionally heavy vehicle properly balanced on the ground, ensuring it doesn't break down under its own weight.