What Does 'Minor Damage' Mean On Carfax?

When you're doing your best to avoid mistakes when buying a used car, it's only natural that you'd want to investigate further when you see "minor damage" listed on the Carfax report. Carfax uses a Damage Severity Scale to assess the amount of damage a vehicle has sustained from a reported accident or incident. The damage can fall into three categories: minor, moderate, or severe. In the report, you'll see a graphic that shows you where the damage is located and a scale that indicates its severity.

Advertisement

If you see the term "minor damage" on the report, the accident or incident the car was involved in likely resulted in minimal harm to the vehicle. That means it may have cosmetic scrapes or dings from a minor bump in a parking lot or a low-speed collision. For example, a cracked headlight or a small dent in the hood would fall under this category. Still, even cosmetic damage can impact a car's resale value regardless of its severity, as potential buyers may see any reported damage as a possible red flag. You should also keep in mind that the term "minor" is subjective, and what's minor to one person may be a dealbreaker to another.

If you see "minor damage" on the Carfax report, you should dig a little deeper, ask the seller about it, and compare what they say to the information you already have. Ask them for documents related to repairs, and if any work that was done to repair the damage is still covered by a warranty. You should also have a certified mechanic inspect the car before you finalize a purchase.

Advertisement