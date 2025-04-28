Can You Trust A Carfax Report When Buying A Used Car? Here's What Users Say

Buying a used car is a lot more complicated than buying a new one for a simple reason: you have no idea how the previous owner treated it. That's why most of us put on our detective caps once we've identified a used car we might want to buy. For many prospective used car buyers, that includes obtaining a Carfax report to help them put together the puzzle pieces of the vehicle's past, including accidents, service records, and lemon history — all things that can help them make an informed decision about whether to purchase the car or not.

Advertisement

This information is so important that the Federal Trade Commission recommends that, in addition to checking the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System and vehiclehistory.gov for information on a vehicle's history, consumers also obtain a vehicle history report from Carfax or a similar service before buying a used car. There are certain red flags in a Carfax report that can't be ignored, such as a suspicious maintenance history and discrepancies in odometer readings. However, as helpful as a Carfax report can be, many used car buyers have lingering questions about their accuracy and whether they can be trusted.

And that's a valid concern because Carfax reports are only as accurate as the data reported to it (and it doesn't receive information in real time), meaning not every accident, repair, or issue with a car makes it into the system. Given all of this, as one might imagine, Carfax users have a lot to say about how trustworthy these reports are when it comes time to purchase a used car.

Advertisement