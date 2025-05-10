Slate EV Vs. Telo MT1: How Do These New Small Electric Trucks Compare?

All of these specs are, for now, provisional figures that don't mean much unless both trucks can make it out of the development cycle and into the hands of customers. It's far from guaranteed that either will reach production, and even if they do, that's only step one. Step two is figuring out how to make each truck profitable, which will be particularly difficult for Slate given its lowing starting price.

The company seems to be banking on high production volumes and better margins from the truck's personalization program, which includes accessories to turn the truck into a mini SUV and add lift kits and off-road tires, among many other things. Still, with the company backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Slate should benefit from plenty of startup funding to keep it running while it tries to reach profitability.

Telo doesn't count one of the world's richest men among its backers, but it has previously claimed to have already secured enough funding to scale production up to around 5,000 units a year, where it should start to make a profit. However, its unusual looks and much higher starting price mean that its success is far from assured either.

