Japan Airlines Now Offers Headphone-Free Audio. Here's How It Works
Although the primary objective of catching a flight is still to traverse miles as fast as possible, the overall flight experience has come a long way and is not something most travelers dread. This is largely thanks to improvements in the in-flight entertainment system. As a passenger, you can now enjoy movies, TV shows, and music without having to rely on your phone or tablet. Though the provided earphones are nice to have, you can always connect Bluetooth headphones to your in-flight entertainment screen as well.
A good pair of noise-canceling headphones not only drowns ambient sound but is also infinitely more comfortable than a set of wired earphones that aren't suitable for long listening hours. Japan Airlines aims to further streamline its customers' in-flight entertainment experience through an exciting new system called Euphony. Instead of relying on headphones or earphones that you need to connect or pair with the in-flight entertainment screen, Euphony brings a headphone-free audio listening experience.
The idea on paper doesn't seem too ambitious or groundbreaking — it is, after all, just a pair of speakers embedded into your seat's headrest. However, many factors at play, such as audio quality and sound leakage, raise questions about the technology's effectiveness. Let's take a slightly deeper dive into how Japan Airlines' headphone-free audio works and whether you should be excited about it.
How good is Japan Airlines' Euphony system?
Available as part of the in-flight entertainment experience for Business and First-Class seats aboard the Airbus A350-1000, Euphony is developed in partnership with Safran Seats and Devialet, a French audio brand operating in the premium segment. The wings on the headrest each house two directional Devialet bespoke speakers that can be more finely adjusted as you position the headrest.
So a fancy ticket on Japan Airlines lets you do away with fiddling around with an external headset — but how good is the Euphony system in practice? Based on a comprehensive review of the flight experience by The MileLion, the answer seems to be surprisingly in favor of the technology. The sound coming from the speakers might not be as full or as loud as a traditional pair of headphones. However, as a quick-and-dirty audio listening solution that doesn't get uncomfortable after a few hours, it's a convenient way to watch movies on an airplane.
The review also addresses sound leakage issues — or the lack thereof. A combination of slightly better isolated seats in the Business cabin and ambient noise from the engine means you don't need to worry about fellow passengers being disturbed by the media playing on your screen. Euphony might feel like a beta experience for now, and Japan Airlines knows this — which is why you still get a set of traditional headphones and the ability to connect your own pair of wireless earbuds.