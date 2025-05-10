Japan Airlines Now Offers Headphone-Free Audio. Here's How It Works

Although the primary objective of catching a flight is still to traverse miles as fast as possible, the overall flight experience has come a long way and is not something most travelers dread. This is largely thanks to improvements in the in-flight entertainment system. As a passenger, you can now enjoy movies, TV shows, and music without having to rely on your phone or tablet. Though the provided earphones are nice to have, you can always connect Bluetooth headphones to your in-flight entertainment screen as well.

A good pair of noise-canceling headphones not only drowns ambient sound but is also infinitely more comfortable than a set of wired earphones that aren't suitable for long listening hours. Japan Airlines aims to further streamline its customers' in-flight entertainment experience through an exciting new system called Euphony. Instead of relying on headphones or earphones that you need to connect or pair with the in-flight entertainment screen, Euphony brings a headphone-free audio listening experience.

The idea on paper doesn't seem too ambitious or groundbreaking — it is, after all, just a pair of speakers embedded into your seat's headrest. However, many factors at play, such as audio quality and sound leakage, raise questions about the technology's effectiveness. Let's take a slightly deeper dive into how Japan Airlines' headphone-free audio works and whether you should be excited about it.

