The Ram 1500 Classic Is Out - The 1500 Express Is In (Is It A Great Deal At $44k?)

The Ram 1500 Express trim is back, an answer to truck drivers who were disappointed when Ram discontinued the popular Ram 1500 Classic in 2024. The Ram 1500 Classic was Ram's last pickup with a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, bringing an end to a bare-bones yet powerful pickup option at a lower price point. While the 2026 Ram 1500 Express won't bring back the HEMI, it's meant to deliver that same capable yet affordable option to Ram drivers at just $44,495 to start. It's looking like a good deal based on what we know so far.

Advertisement

According to Stellantis, the discontinuation of the Classic left Americans with a desire for an affordable version of the ever-popular Ram 1500. This became especially of note when Ram pickup sales fell 15% in 2024 without the Classic. Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann said the gap needed to be filled — and it looks like it has brought the Express to do just that.

"The Express is the latest drop in Ram's product offensive," said Tim Kuniskis, CEO, Ram Brand. "We started the 2025 model year with a new Ram 1500 and new Ram Heavy Duty lineup. With the platforms refreshed, we begin rolling out trim level enhancements."