The Ram 1500 Classic Is Out - The 1500 Express Is In (Is It A Great Deal At $44k?)
The Ram 1500 Express trim is back, an answer to truck drivers who were disappointed when Ram discontinued the popular Ram 1500 Classic in 2024. The Ram 1500 Classic was Ram's last pickup with a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, bringing an end to a bare-bones yet powerful pickup option at a lower price point. While the 2026 Ram 1500 Express won't bring back the HEMI, it's meant to deliver that same capable yet affordable option to Ram drivers at just $44,495 to start. It's looking like a good deal based on what we know so far.
According to Stellantis, the discontinuation of the Classic left Americans with a desire for an affordable version of the ever-popular Ram 1500. This became especially of note when Ram pickup sales fell 15% in 2024 without the Classic. Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann said the gap needed to be filled — and it looks like it has brought the Express to do just that.
"The Express is the latest drop in Ram's product offensive," said Tim Kuniskis, CEO, Ram Brand. "We started the 2025 model year with a new Ram 1500 and new Ram Heavy Duty lineup. With the platforms refreshed, we begin rolling out trim level enhancements."
Does the Ram 1500 Express meet the needs for an affordable Ram?
The Ram 1500 Classic started at just $40,700 in 2024, and the Express looks to match that affordable price range with a starting price of $44,495. It's a few thousand more than the Classic, but we can forgive them due to inflation and a looming 25% tariff on imported car parts. Despite the slight increase, it's safe to say that the Ram 1500 Express is still worth it for drivers that want the best value possible in 2025 onward.
The Ram 1500 Express comes with a standard 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 305 horsepower, about 90 hp short of the Classic's HEMI. For an extra $1,695 you can boost that hp to 420 with a 3.0-liter Hurricane engine, which outperforms the iconic HEMI. That Hurricane engine also gives the Express a tow rating up to 11,550 pounds when combined with the Quad Cab 2WD option, beating the Classic's 10,520 pounds. The Ram 1500 Express also has 20-inch wheels for great ground clearance, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, black-bezel LED headlamps, and classy interior accents that give it the attitude and features it needs to get the job done and then some. "The sunset of our Ram 1500 Classic makes the Express a natural front-runner," said Kuniskis.
The Ram 1500 Express is already open for orders, including a Ram 1500 Express Black Express package for an added $995. In 2013, the Black Express made up more than 20% of Ram 1500 sales thanks to its classy styling. This includes a gloss-black grille, black badging, black 20-inch wheels, LED foglamps, an upgraded interior with black cloth bucket seats, and more. All 2026 Ram 1500 Express pickups will be available in the third quarter of 2025.