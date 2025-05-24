Drivers Of This Subaru Car Are Most Likely To Get A Speeding Ticket In The US

If you're wondering which car model racks up the most speeding tickets in the United States, it's the Subaru BRZ by a wide margin. With a 2.4-liter direct-injection engine delivering 228 horsepower, the BRZ is built for quick, sharp acceleration. Drivers seem to be taking full advantage: According to 2024 data, 23.9% of BRZ drivers have at least one speeding ticket on record. That's nearly triple the national average of 8.3%. Insurance companies have taken notice: While a BRZ driver with a clean record pays about $3,180 annually for full coverage, one speeding ticket can push that cost up to $3,540. At least the BRZ is fairly affordable compared to other high-risk vehicles with a base MSRP of $30,195 (well below the national average new car price of $48,641).

Drivers aren't just risking higher insurance bills, they're also paying for it with their records and, potentially, their licenses — Florida in particular takes a very hard stance if you get caught speeding. When a quarter of a vehicle's owners are flagged for speeding, it's a clear signal: The car isn't just fast, it's fast enough to get caught.