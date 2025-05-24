Drivers Of This Subaru Car Are Most Likely To Get A Speeding Ticket In The US
If you're wondering which car model racks up the most speeding tickets in the United States, it's the Subaru BRZ by a wide margin. With a 2.4-liter direct-injection engine delivering 228 horsepower, the BRZ is built for quick, sharp acceleration. Drivers seem to be taking full advantage: According to 2024 data, 23.9% of BRZ drivers have at least one speeding ticket on record. That's nearly triple the national average of 8.3%. Insurance companies have taken notice: While a BRZ driver with a clean record pays about $3,180 annually for full coverage, one speeding ticket can push that cost up to $3,540. At least the BRZ is fairly affordable compared to other high-risk vehicles with a base MSRP of $30,195 (well below the national average new car price of $48,641).
Drivers aren't just risking higher insurance bills, they're also paying for it with their records and, potentially, their licenses — Florida in particular takes a very hard stance if you get caught speeding. When a quarter of a vehicle's owners are flagged for speeding, it's a clear signal: The car isn't just fast, it's fast enough to get caught.
Why sports cars like the BRZ rack up so many violations
The Subaru BRZ isn't the only offender, but it leads a list heavily dominated by sports cars, including the Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Volkswagen GTI, and Nissan 350Z. In fact, six of the top 10 models with the highest speeding rates are sports cars. Drivers are drawn to these vehicles for their horsepower, handling, and the pure thrill of fast driving, and the ticket data proves it.
The fact that there are cheap sports cars you can get brand new makes them even more accessible: The average MSRP for the top 10 offenders is $25,117, almost half the national average price for a new vehicle ($47,218). That accessibility means younger drivers, who are statistically more prone to speeding, can easily get behind the wheel of something fast. Combine youthful enthusiasm with turbocharged engines and you get the perfect recipe for more tickets.
How driving a Subaru BRZ impacts insurance and risk
Insurance companies don't ignore these trends, so a driver's vehicle choice can weigh heavily on premium calculations. Full coverage rates jump by 16% on average after just one speeding ticket – for BRZ drivers, the jump is even sharper. In the long run, that extra $360 or more per year adds up quickly, making that initially affordable sports car a lot more expensive to own. The Subaru BRZ's reputation also impacts resale value and financing options. Buyers looking at insurance quotes during a purchase might get sticker shock, steering them toward less-sporty alternatives. Some lenders may even tighten terms if the car is flagged as a higher-risk asset based on driver violation data.
Safety ratings help offset the sting a little: Subaru, as a brand, is known for strong safety engineering, and BRZ models come equipped with standard stability control and multiple airbags. But no amount of tech can fully balance out aggressive driving habits. For anyone considering buying a BRZ, it's smart to budget not just for the car, but for the real-world costs that come with driving something so tempting to speed in. Fast is fun, until it starts costing thousands more each year.