Who Owns MSC Cruise Ships And How Many Are In Its Fleet?

MSC Cruises is the third largest cruise company in the world in total passengers served, behind Carnival (which also owns brands including Holland America) and RCI (which owns Royal Caribbean and Celebrity). In fact, according to Cruise Market Watch, in 2025 MSC Cruises accounted for 7.4% of the revenues of the entire cruise ship and ocean liner industry.

MSC — which stands for Mediterranean Shipping Company — entered the cruise liner space in 1989. Since then, MSC says, it has become "the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong presence in North America and the Far East. We operte in more than 100 countries across the world, offering cruises across five continents with our fleet of modern ships."

MSC Cruises is part of the passenger division of the parent MSC Group; the other part is the much smaller Explora Journeys. MSC Group also has a massive cargo division that operates cargo and container ships, some of which are among the biggest ships the world has ever seen. But despite being one of the planet's largest shipping companies, MSC is still family-owned. The modern-day iteration of MSC dates back to 1970, when founder Gianluigi Aponte began operations using a single cargo ship, the MV Patricia. However, the Aponte family has a history of over 300 years in the seafaring space, with the first mention of the Apontes dating back to 1675.

