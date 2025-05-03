Who Owns Arctic Cat Snowmobiles Now? (And Where Are They Made?)
Given the relatively niche corner of the marketplace that snowmobiles occupy, one could be forgiven for not being familiar with the Arctic Cat name. However, the brand is well-known among snowmobile enthusiasts, as the company has been a major player in the market since its founding in 1960. It was, after all, pioneering snowmobile designer Edgar Heteen who brought Arctic Cat into being, though these days, the company now positions several trail-ready ATVs and roomier side-by-side vehicles alongside its snowmobiles like the super speedy ZR 9000 Thundercat.
Heteen is no longer calling the shots at Arctic Cat, which joined Cessna and AH-1 Supercobra maker Bell Helicopter as part of Textron Inc. in 2017. As fans of the name plate likely recall, Textron actually rebranded Arctic Cat to Textron Off Road not long after that acquisition. The rebrand was, however, short-lived, with Textron returning the Arctic Cat badge to its off-road division just two years later.
After reverting its off-road offerings back to Arctic Cat, Textron continued to hold the brand as its own. It seems that sales have been flagging of late, though, as Textron announced in late 2024 that it would cease all production of Arctic Cat-branded vehicles. More recently, however, it was announced that Textron had found a buyer for the company, selling it outright to former Arctic Cat executive and current ARGO CEO and President Brad Darling and a group of investors. That sale was first reported on April 26, 2025.
Here's where Arctic Cat makes its snowmobiles
It is unclear whether the change in Arctic Cat's ownership will impact the planned layoffs at the company's production facility in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where the bulk of its products are currently made. It's also unclear where Arctic Cat fits into Brad Darling's plans in general, as his ARGO has become a well-established maker of off-road vehicles like ATVs and side-by-sides itself. However, ARGO does not currently make a snowmobile, so he may be looking to get back into that corner of the off-roading arena.
In a statement released by Darling announcing the acquisition of Arctic Cat, the newly appointed company CEO and President noted, "As a permanent fixture of Thief River Falls, MN for over 63 years, this iconic brand has benefited from the passion of not only the employees but also the entire community. We are now able to wipe away any uncertainty and are looking ahead with great excitement." That statement would seem to imply that Darling has no intention of keeping the Three River Falls manufacturing plant offline, meaning Arctic Cat will likely remain a brand that is made in America.
The company's engine manufacturing plant in St. Paul, Minnesota, has also been shuttered of late, though it stands to reason that, if Darling keeps Three River Falls running, the St.Paul facility will likely follow suit. It is, perhaps, worth noting that ARGO also has a manufacturing facility in Thief River Falls, so we could also see a consolidation in production somewhere down the road. But as of this writing, the company's website has not been updated with any such information.