Who Owns Arctic Cat Snowmobiles Now? (And Where Are They Made?)

Given the relatively niche corner of the marketplace that snowmobiles occupy, one could be forgiven for not being familiar with the Arctic Cat name. However, the brand is well-known among snowmobile enthusiasts, as the company has been a major player in the market since its founding in 1960. It was, after all, pioneering snowmobile designer Edgar Heteen who brought Arctic Cat into being, though these days, the company now positions several trail-ready ATVs and roomier side-by-side vehicles alongside its snowmobiles like the super speedy ZR 9000 Thundercat.

Heteen is no longer calling the shots at Arctic Cat, which joined Cessna and AH-1 Supercobra maker Bell Helicopter as part of Textron Inc. in 2017. As fans of the name plate likely recall, Textron actually rebranded Arctic Cat to Textron Off Road not long after that acquisition. The rebrand was, however, short-lived, with Textron returning the Arctic Cat badge to its off-road division just two years later.

After reverting its off-road offerings back to Arctic Cat, Textron continued to hold the brand as its own. It seems that sales have been flagging of late, though, as Textron announced in late 2024 that it would cease all production of Arctic Cat-branded vehicles. More recently, however, it was announced that Textron had found a buyer for the company, selling it outright to former Arctic Cat executive and current ARGO CEO and President Brad Darling and a group of investors. That sale was first reported on April 26, 2025.

