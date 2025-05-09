What Are Hospital Ships And What Makes Them So Special?

The land masses we call home only make up about one-third of the surface of the Earth. This leaves an enormous amount of water, on which we travel in small yachts for fun, vacation on cruise ships — as distinct from ocean liners – for pleasure, and use fishing boats for food. Then there are naval vessels, from the smallest patrol boats to the biggest aircraft carriers in the world. Military action often means casualties, which highlights a crucial, unique type of ship often employed by navies: the hospital ship.

Just as a cruise ship is often referred to as a floating city, a hospital ship is designed as just that: a hospital on the water's surface. Such a hospital has the advantage of being mobile, administering aid and treatment, or reaching those in need of its services, where transport would otherwise be a great logistical challenge — if not impossible. A hospital ship is the waterborne equivalent of an air ambulance, dramatically increasing the scope of medical professionals' ability to treat patients.

The critical aspect of a hospital ship is that sometimes it must cater to more advanced medical needs. RFA Argus, for instance, is described by the United Kingdom's Royal Navy as "A Casualty Receiving Ship with a fully equipped hospital," boasting an operating theater and sophisticated scanning equipment. This is the thing about the biggest hospital ships. They aren't simply ships offering medical experts, supplies, and treatments — they can truly be mobile hospitals on the oceans.

