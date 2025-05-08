Is It Mac Or Mack Truck? A Look At How The Company Got Its Name & Logo
If you're a Disney fan, then you're probably already familiar with Mack, Lightning McQueen's trusty carrier in the movie "Cars". But Mack isn't just the truck's name, it's also the name of the brand he represents — Mack Trucks (spelled with a k, not "Mac" like mac and cheese).
In real life, these trucks are a common sight on the road too. It is, after all, one of the most popular semi-truck brands in America, and for good reason. The company was the first of its kind to use features like power brakes, oil filters, air cleaners, and rubber isolators. These upgrades eventually made it to other brands.
With such popularity and influence, you might start wondering, why was the Mack truck named the way it was and how did a bulldog become its logo? Both traditions started early on in the company's history.
The story behind Mack Trucks' name
It all started over 100 years ago with the Mack family. In 1890, John "Jack" Mack went to work for the Brooklyn, New York-based carriage and wagon company called Fallesen and Berry. When the original owner retired just three years later, Jack and his brother Augustus ("Gus") decided to take the reins and buy the firm. Their brother William also came on board. Together, the family established the Mack Brothers Company in 1900.
At the start, their offerings consisted mainly of horse-drawn wagons. That was until they ventured into vehicle manufacturing with their very first motorized model — a heavy-duty 20-seater sightseeing bus called Manhattan. After operating for eight years, the bus was repurposed as a truck, encouraging the company to continue with truck production.
By 1905, the company was pushing out rail cars and locomotives too. So, to better reflect this new focus on transportation, the Mack Brothers Company was changed to Mack Brothers Motor Car Company that same year. It wasn't until 1922 that the firm was officially renamed to Mack Trucks, Inc., though. It retained this name even after several acquisitions, the most recent being the Volvo Group in 2001, the same company who owns Volvo semis and Renault Truck.
Mack Trucks and its iconic bulldog
Interestingly, the inspiration for the Mack Trucks' iconic bulldog hood ornament and logo actually predates the Mack Trucks name by several years. This connection was formed in 1917, when the 1916 Mack AC model started making a name for itself. Designed to be a heavy cargo truck, the AC model featured a chain drive rear axle and a distinctive sloped hood making it look like a bulldog. But it wasn't the launch of the truck alone that gave rise to the bulldog nickname. That credit goes to the British soldiers from World War I.
In the spring of 1917, the British government ordered 150 Mack AC units for its troops. They needed transportation to deliver supplies and manpower to the war front, and the AC model was just the vehicle to do so. While the trucks supported the front lines, the Brits discovered just how tough, sturdy, and reliable they were on the field. They started comparing the AC model to the tenacity of the British Bulldogs. So, since the trucks already looked like one, they went on calling them "Mack Bulldogs."
It didn't take long for the bulldog to get integrated into the Mack Trucks culture. Come 1921, a sheet metal plate with a bulldog drawing was installed on both cab sides of certain carrier drive trucks. The drawing looked like a feisty bulldog sporting a collar with the word Mack while chewing on a book. Over a decade later, the bulldog hood ornament was created. It was initially carved out of soap by Mack's Chief Engineer, Alfred Fellows Masury and later patented.