Is It Mac Or Mack Truck? A Look At How The Company Got Its Name & Logo

If you're a Disney fan, then you're probably already familiar with Mack, Lightning McQueen's trusty carrier in the movie "Cars". But Mack isn't just the truck's name, it's also the name of the brand he represents — Mack Trucks (spelled with a k, not "Mac" like mac and cheese).

In real life, these trucks are a common sight on the road too. It is, after all, one of the most popular semi-truck brands in America, and for good reason. The company was the first of its kind to use features like power brakes, oil filters, air cleaners, and rubber isolators. These upgrades eventually made it to other brands.

With such popularity and influence, you might start wondering, why was the Mack truck named the way it was and how did a bulldog become its logo? Both traditions started early on in the company's history.