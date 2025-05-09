What's The Most Expensive Pickup Truck For Sale In 2025?
Average new vehicle prices in the U.S. have been on a consistent march upwards over the past decade, and thanks to the anticipated effects of President Trump's tariffs, they're likely to rise even higher in the near future. According to Cox Automotive, the average new vehicle in March 2025 cost $47,462, although the average price of a new EV was almost 25% higher. The truck market reflects these market-wide trends, and many of the priciest pickup trucks on sale today are electric. However, for now, there remains one gas-powered truck that tops them all on price.
That truck is the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which starts from $113,620, earning the title of the most expensive pickup truck on offer from any major manufacturer in America. The R upgrade costs around $30,000 more than the standard F-150 Raptor, and equips the truck with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, tougher suspension, and unique wheels and tires, among other things. We put the Raptor R through its paces off-road in 2024 and found it to be a blast to drive, with the capability to easily tackle bumps and jumps at speeds that would leave many other trucks needing a tow home.
Several other trucks cost six-figure sums
While the F-150 Raptor R demands the highest starting price of any U.S. market truck in 2025, deep-pocketed buyers aren't short of similarly pricey options. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X starts from $107,145, only a few thousand dollars less than the Raptor R. Buyers looking for a luxurious gas-powered GMC could opt for the 3500HD Denali Ultimate Dual Rear Wheel 4WD, which starts from $102,995. Another costly heavy-duty option is the Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum, which starts from just over $96,000 and can easily cross the six-figure mark with a few options ticked.
Alongside the Hummer, other EV pickups are also consistently costly, with Rivian's R1T Tri and the Tesla Cyberbeast both starting around $100,000. The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST Max Range isn't far behind, with a starting price of roughly $98,000, while the GMC Sierra EV Denali Pickup starts from $91,995 and crosses into six-figure territory with the Max Range battery pack added.
Even if they don't cost six figures, other manufacturers now all offer pricey luxurious trims. RAM's most expensive truck is the 1500 Tungsten, which can be picked up from around $84,000, while Toyota's Tundra Capstone starts from just over $80,000. So, no matter where your loyalty lies, every major truck maker offers a high-end luxury option for those with the cash to justify it.