What's The Most Expensive Pickup Truck For Sale In 2025?

Average new vehicle prices in the U.S. have been on a consistent march upwards over the past decade, and thanks to the anticipated effects of President Trump's tariffs, they're likely to rise even higher in the near future. According to Cox Automotive, the average new vehicle in March 2025 cost $47,462, although the average price of a new EV was almost 25% higher. The truck market reflects these market-wide trends, and many of the priciest pickup trucks on sale today are electric. However, for now, there remains one gas-powered truck that tops them all on price.

That truck is the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which starts from $113,620, earning the title of the most expensive pickup truck on offer from any major manufacturer in America. The R upgrade costs around $30,000 more than the standard F-150 Raptor, and equips the truck with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, tougher suspension, and unique wheels and tires, among other things. We put the Raptor R through its paces off-road in 2024 and found it to be a blast to drive, with the capability to easily tackle bumps and jumps at speeds that would leave many other trucks needing a tow home.