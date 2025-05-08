Who Owns TELO & Where Are Its Trucks Made?

EV startups come and go, often promising innovative vehicles but ultimately lacking the funding or expertise to bring their vehicles to market. One of the more promising recent arrivals to the EV startup scene is TELO, which is not only led by a number of experienced founders but also offers a unique take on the classic pickup truck design. The pickup market in America is a huge one — Ford alone sold over 700,000 examples of its F-Series in 2024. So, if TELO can capture even a small slice of that market, it might be able to avoid meeting the same end as Fisker, Lordstown Motors, ELMS, and so many EV startups that have filed for bankruptcy. However, that won't be an easy task.

TELO's launch model is the MT1 pickup, which is designed to be more compact and efficient than other electric pickups. According to the company, it's roughly the size of a Mini Cooper, but can carry a similar capacity as a Toyota Tacoma. Its longest range battery is slated to offer 350 miles of range, and will feature fast-charging technology so it can be quickly topped up when it's running low. Pricing for the MT1 will reportedly start from around $42,000, rising to just over $50,000 for the dual-motor, long-range variant.