Threads Vs. Bluesky: Which Is The Best Alternative To X/Twitter?

If you're mainly looking for something that can be described as X without the things that made you want to leave, or a more customizable version of X, then BlueSky is likely to be the best choice for you. The blocking features make it a lot easier to perform self-care while using the platform, especially the blocklists. If you're trying to avoided bigoted extremist accounts, overly tribal fans of certain pieces of media, and other purveyors of toxicity, then the best of the actively-maintained BlueSky blocklists make a huge difference. And even setting the blocking aside, if you want to be able to customize what you see — as opposed to what you don't see — then it's very easy to subscribe to hashtags, curated lists, and so on. Overall, if customization is what you want, then BlueSky is the pick.

Advertisement

Threads is probably best if you're already an active Instagram user and can leverage the cross-service account integration. After all, if you've already been an active Instagram user for years, then you've already curated your user experience a bit with follow and block choices that can easily be ported over to Threads. And if the changes to the blocking functionality on X drove you from that platform, you're definitely going to prefer Threads' implementation, which handles it the same way that Instagram did. Though Instagram's opaque about how it works, there's something satisfying about knowing you're blocking every account linked to the one you knowingly blocked.