Stark Varg Top Speed: How Fast Is The Electric Motorcycle?

When it comes to electric motocross bikes, the Stark Varg is pushing the limits of what riders can expect. Official top speed numbers from the manufacturer remain elusive, but independent tests and real-world riding have filled in the gaps. While the dashboard speed is capped at 88 mph, in multiple runs, the Stark Varg has clocked GPS-verified top speeds between 103 and 104 miles per hour — numbers that firmly place it among the fastest street-legal dirt bikes of any kind, electric or gas-powered.

Advertisement

Riders have reported overtaking trucks on the highway and matched the acceleration of performance vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 while testing the bike's top-end performance, confirming that real-world acceleration matches the numbers. Thanks to its 80 horsepower motor, 938 Nm of torque at the rear wheel, and a lightweight 118 kg build, the Varg delivers strong high-speed pull without the need for modification.

Additionally, after switching from a 450cc motocross bike, a rider reported that the Varg felt faster, smoother, and delivered torque more instantly. This real-world feedback aligns with Stark Future's positioning, as the company officially states that the Varg is engineered to outperform traditional 450cc combustion motocross bikes, as they deliver 30% more power. Though the Varg is tuned more for explosive off-road performance than long, high-speed runs, it proves that electric dirt bikes are no longer limited to modest figures like older models such as the Alta — one of the greatest electric motorcycle companies that failed – or Freeride E.

Advertisement