What Kind Of Harley-Davidson Does EZ Ride In Mayans MC?

EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), the central figure of "Mayans M.C.," doesn't ride just any Harley. His bike reflects the lowrider-inspired style of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. It's a sharp departure from the Harley-Davidson Dynas seen in "Sons of Anarchy" and instrumental in making the Mayans one of the most iconic fictional biker gangs in television history. EZ rides a custom Harley-Davidson Softail loaded with some signature touches, including tall ape hangers, lowered rear suspension, chrome crash bars, fishtail exhaust tips, a solo seat, and a bedroll on the front forks.

Advertisement

This is a cruiser with presence; all chrome and curves, rooted in SoCal lowrider culture. Unlike the blacked-out Dynas of SAMCRO, Mayans' bikes like EZ's are flashier and more nostalgic. Think full-skirted fenders, whitewall tires, and long pipes with fishtails. They're less about performance and more about identity. EZ's bike is built to show off, not carve canyons. It also represent EZ's new path.

Once a clean-cut Stanford hopeful, he now rides with a cartel-tied club on a bike that screams rebellion. His Softail is built to reflect who he's become and where he's going.