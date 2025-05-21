What Kind Of Harley-Davidson Does EZ Ride In Mayans MC?
EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), the central figure of "Mayans M.C.," doesn't ride just any Harley. His bike reflects the lowrider-inspired style of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. It's a sharp departure from the Harley-Davidson Dynas seen in "Sons of Anarchy" and instrumental in making the Mayans one of the most iconic fictional biker gangs in television history. EZ rides a custom Harley-Davidson Softail loaded with some signature touches, including tall ape hangers, lowered rear suspension, chrome crash bars, fishtail exhaust tips, a solo seat, and a bedroll on the front forks.
This is a cruiser with presence; all chrome and curves, rooted in SoCal lowrider culture. Unlike the blacked-out Dynas of SAMCRO, Mayans' bikes like EZ's are flashier and more nostalgic. Think full-skirted fenders, whitewall tires, and long pipes with fishtails. They're less about performance and more about identity. EZ's bike is built to show off, not carve canyons. It also represent EZ's new path.
Once a clean-cut Stanford hopeful, he now rides with a cartel-tied club on a bike that screams rebellion. His Softail is built to reflect who he's become and where he's going.
JD Pardo learned to ride it the hard way
JD Pardo didn't come into Mayans M.C. as a lifelong rider. Unlike his co-star Emilio Rivera (Marcus Álvarez), Pardo had to learn to ride specifically for the role, and it wasn't easy. He trained at a Harley-Davidson school in Glendale, California, where he learned the basics on factory bikes. When filming started, he had to handle a fully customized Softail with 22-inch ape hangers. That's a whole different beast.
On day one of shooting, Pardo got cocky. He hit fourth gear, thinking he had it all figured out, until he tried to make a U-turn on gravel. He lost control, dropped the bike, and hit the kill switch mid-fall. It was a wake-up call. After that, he respected the ride a lot more. Riding a bike like EZ's isn't easy. It's heavy, stretched out, and unforgiving when the balance tips.
Pardo eventually got the hang of it, but his story underscores something real: riding a heavily customized Harley, especially with exaggerated ergonomics like ape hangers, takes practice and control. And Mayans M.C. doesn't fake it; the bikes are legit, and so are the rides. EZ's bike isn't just for image. It's something the actor had to earn. That effort adds realism to every scene.
Why EZ's Softail stands out in the club and on the street
In the Mayans M.C. universe, bike choice says everything about the rider. EZ's Softail isn't the only standout, but it's definitely the one that represents the new blood. The Mayans ride a mix of Road Kings, Heritage Softails, and Glides, all reflecting their cultural roots and club identity. EZ's bike walks the line between tradition and rebellion.
The bike has visual continuity with Marcus Álvarez's (Emilio Rivera) green Road King (the actor's actual personal bike), one of the heaviest Harleys ever built. However, EZ's ride leans younger. It trades out the bulk and stature of touring models for a more manageable cruiser frame, perfect for a prospect who's still proving himself. Yet the fishtail exhaust, low stance, and classic chrome mirror give the vibe of an old-school lowrider.
It also reflects real SoCal riding culture. Bikes like these are staples in Southern California's Latino bike scene. In a show where power and status are always in play, EZ's bike is the right mix of bold and respectful. It rides loud, but it listens first. Just like him.