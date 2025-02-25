10 Of The Most Iconic (Fictional) Biker Gangs In Movie & Television History

There's an inherent cinematic quality to motorcycles. Filming someone in a car pretty much needs to be done inside the car, because from outside, you can't really see anyone. But with a motorcycle, a production can get an incredible aerial shot of the rider with the wind blowing through their hair. There's an intrinsic rebellious nature to motorcycles to where seeing someone pull up in frame on one already gives the audience an idea of what they're all about. After all, the most iconic Harley-Davidsons from movies and TV are typically ridden by the most bad-to-the-bone rebels.

These concepts get amplified when a film or television series hones in on a biker gang. There's a hierarchy in place, with the leader typically at the front of an intimidating pack — often introduced as it rolls up to an otherwise peaceful town.

Here, we'd like to pay tribute to some of the most awesome, iconic motorcycle gangs in film and TV history. For this list, we're only focusing on fictional gangs. There are plenty of real biker gangs showcased in a number of documentaries and other projects, such as Kenneth Anger's incredible 1963 short film "Scorpio Rising." We're not trying to catch any heat from real biker gangs by pitting them up against each other. In no particular order, here are the gangs that, as fictional as they may be, still leave quite the impression.

