What Was So Special About Ironclad Ships And Are There Any Left Today?

For almost all of human history, boats were made of wood. Sure, today we've got amazing ships built from steel and composites, but people have been sailing for thousands of years, so almost every ship in history was wooden. That's why it was such a big deal when, in 1861, the newly constructed CSS Manassas fought Union wooden warships at the Battle of the Head of Passes on the Mississippi River. Up to then, ships were primarily constructed from wood, and what little iron was in them accounted for only a fraction of their makeup.

After Union forces engaged the Confederacy's ironclad ship, it wasn't long before a new ironclad entered the water: the USS Monitor. But it wasn't alone. The CSS Virginia, formerly the USS Merrimack, was ready to engage, and on March 9, 1862, the age of iron arrived as they fought to a stalemate at the Battle of Hampton Roads. The USS Monitor and CSS Virginia had changed naval warfare forever.

After this proof of ironclads' effectiveness in battle and ability to shake off cannonballs, the world's other navies began making ironclads, too. These days, a handful still exist, which is a testament to their endurance. Wooden ships never fully disappeared, and even into World War II, battleships like the most-decorated USS New Jersey had wooden decks. But no longer. Wood can't withstand the requirements of 21st-century warships, which might not even be a thing were it not for the ironclad vessels of the American Civil War.

