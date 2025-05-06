Do Private Jets Face More Or Less Turbulence Than Commercial Planes?

Turbulence is an unavoidable facet of flying, but does it jostle a 12-seat Gulfstream harder than a 200-seat Boeing? For anxious flyers, that distinction matters. However, first let's smooth the ride and say that injuries resulting from turbulence are incredibly rare. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were 184 serious injuries attributed to turbulence between 2009 and 2023. While this might sound like a high figure, it's worth noting that each day 2.9 million passengers take to America's skies. In short, the chances of being injured in a turbulence-related incident are minimal, regardless of whether your buckled into economy or reclining in a private cabin.

There are two big factors that decide which is the bumpier ride. The first is the size of the jet, private jets are considerably smaller than their commercial counterparts and this has a bearing on the turbulence levels (think being out in a choppy ocean in a powerboat then traversing the same conditions in a cruise liner). However, it's not the only factor. Private jets generally fly at higher altitudes than commercial jets and this has the advantage of taking them above the worst of the turbulence. So, the answer is more complicated than just saying yes or no. To help get a better handle on the subject, a useful starting point is to look at just what turbulence is and how it can affect aircraft.

