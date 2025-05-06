How Fast Is Harbor Freight's Plate Compactor & Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
It's been almost five decades since the first Harbor Freight Tools store opened its doors in North Hollywood, California, and the business has grown considerably over that time, with more than 1500 stores now open nationwide. The company's lineup of tools has grown as well, with Harbor Freight now counting many of the bigger brand names in its stores among its own. Among those brands, the name Central Machinery is, perhaps, not as well known as a Bauer or ICON, but the budget brand has offerings to fit the needs and budget of most DIYers.
Central Machinery even manufactures a few heavy-duty power tools, including the one and only Plate Compactor currently being sold in Harbor Freight's online outlet. That device could prove exceedingly helpful if you need to level and smooth out surfaces you might be eyeing for a landscaping or construction project. At a cost of $699.99, it would seem you can pick one up without entirely breaking the bank these days.
As for the compactor's credentials, Central Machinery — who also makes a well-priced metal lathe — equipped the device with a gas powered 4-stroke, 212cc Predator OHV engine. You may not realize it, but on top of delivering an impact force of 3600 lb., that engine also makes the device pretty speedy, with Central Machinery's plate compactor delivering an impressive 7 hp. Along with the horsepower, the device boasts a 65 ft. per minute forward-travel speed, allowing it to cover over 9500 sq. ft. per hour.
Reviews for Harbor Freight's Plate Compactor are pretty solid
While speed is likely not the primary point of interest for folks pondering a purchase of Central Machinery's Plate Compactor, if you're looking to flatten out your prospective work area with a quickness, it looks to be a relatively budget-friendly option. Still, an easy-on-the-wallet price won't mean much to buyers if the device can't deliver on its promised capabilities. In that case, it might be wiser to check out what real-world users are saying about the plate compactor before you buy one and test it out for yourself.
If you are interested in what customers are saying, you might be pleased to know Central Machinery's Plate Compactor is well-reviewed in Harbor Freight's online outlet, and currently owns a 4.7 stars out of 5 rating from customers. Of the 186 reviews logged, 154 are 5-star, with many owners raving about the device's easy-start up capabilities, as well as its ability to evenly level out surfaces. Many are just as pleased with the compactor's price in regards to its performance, noting they'd happily buy it again if the need arose.
While the list of unsatisfied users is far shorter, there are a few 1, 2, and 3-star reviews worth reading over, if only for the sake of being thorough. Among the complaints lobbed against Central Machinery's Plate Compactor, some found the engine problematic, reporting smoke and oil leaks right out of the box. Others called into question the device's construction and durability, noting certain pins and screws loosened or popped off on first use.