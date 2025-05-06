How Fast Is Harbor Freight's Plate Compactor & Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

It's been almost five decades since the first Harbor Freight Tools store opened its doors in North Hollywood, California, and the business has grown considerably over that time, with more than 1500 stores now open nationwide. The company's lineup of tools has grown as well, with Harbor Freight now counting many of the bigger brand names in its stores among its own. Among those brands, the name Central Machinery is, perhaps, not as well known as a Bauer or ICON, but the budget brand has offerings to fit the needs and budget of most DIYers.

Central Machinery even manufactures a few heavy-duty power tools, including the one and only Plate Compactor currently being sold in Harbor Freight's online outlet. That device could prove exceedingly helpful if you need to level and smooth out surfaces you might be eyeing for a landscaping or construction project. At a cost of $699.99, it would seem you can pick one up without entirely breaking the bank these days.

As for the compactor's credentials, Central Machinery — who also makes a well-priced metal lathe — equipped the device with a gas powered 4-stroke, 212cc Predator OHV engine. You may not realize it, but on top of delivering an impact force of 3600 lb., that engine also makes the device pretty speedy, with Central Machinery's plate compactor delivering an impressive 7 hp. Along with the horsepower, the device boasts a 65 ft. per minute forward-travel speed, allowing it to cover over 9500 sq. ft. per hour.

