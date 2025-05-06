Why Do Some Microphones Have Fuzzy Covers?

There are other covers for microphones that, while not as fuzzy as a wind muff, are still soft enough to earn that adjective. Usually, these are made of foam and are typically seen on broadcast microphones. Some of the best vocal microphones for home studios and podcasting, like the evergreen Shure SM7B, even come with them preinstalled. These are also wind screens, but they also function as pop filters. Their job is to prevent the microphone from being overloaded by small blasts of air that happen when someone is speaking or singing close to a microphone.

Those small air blasts are called plosives, and they happen when we use severe consonants like "p," "b," or "t." You can test this yourself by holding your palm up to your mouth, then clearly enunciating a word like "spit" or "break." You'll notice that extra air comes out of your mouth when you pronounce the plosives in those words. That burst of air overwhelms the microphone's diaphragm (the component that vibrates to pick up the squiggly air we call sound), causing the recording to sound harsh and distorted. The pop filter disperses moving air from a plosive burst, reducing its impact on the diaphragm.

Pop filters in settings like recording studios often do not look like the fuzzy covers you see on broadcast microphones. Instead, they are flat, circular discs with mesh or woven nylon stretched across their circumference. In a setting like a vocal booth where air is only coming from the vocalist's mouth, there's no need to have a pop filter that protects the entire mic head, so discrete pop filters help preserve the microphone's character and room sound.

