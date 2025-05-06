How Fast Is Mach 10, And Can A Human Survive The Speed?

Humankind was once determined to break the sound barrier, as it was considered the ultimate achievement in speed. But our technology didn't stop there, as we've built experimental vehicles that can reach incredible speeds measured in terms of Mach, a unit that compares an object's speed to the speed of sound. As we push the boundaries of speed, we must understand what it means while also acknowledging what the human body can endure.

For an aircraft to hit Mach 10, it would need to travel about 7,600 miles per hour. This is 10 times the speed of sound, which is around 761 miles per hour and far exceeds any manned aircraft. But even if we do create a vehicle that hits Mach 10, a human probably wouldn't be able to survive the ride, as that speed would obliterate the pilot's body. Proper safety equipment would need to be developed and if that happens, then such a trip could perhaps become a reality.

If surviving Mach 10 while in an aircraft was somehow currently possible, ejecting at that speed definitely wouldn't be. So if something went wrong, there would be no way to escape. No matter how you look at it, Mach 10 is just not a survivable speed for humans, at least for now.

