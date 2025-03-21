4 Myths About Supersonic Flight: What Pilots Actually Feel At Mach 1

One of the most enduring myths about supersonic flight is that pilots experience extreme G-forces once they break the sound barrier. The idea of being slammed back into the seat as the aircraft accelerates may make for great cinema, but it doesn't reflect reality. As Chief Test Pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg clarified to Boom, "[It's] not true. Once the aircraft is steady at a given airspeed and not in a turn (unaccelerated), I only feel the force of gravity (1 g). Acceleration in the x-axis (the direction of thrust) is noticeable but far less than even 1 g."

Advertisement

Captain Richard Levy echoed to SlashGear that pilots do not experience excessive G-forces simply because they reach supersonic speeds. As he told us: "Whether flying subsonic or supersonic, G-forces are normal, unless the pilot rolls the aircraft into a steep bank (turn) and/or rapidly activates the 'after burner.'"

In other words, supersonic flight doesn't inherently impose high G-loads on the pilot. The forces involved in high-speed turns or rapid accelerations can create additional G-loads, but simply flying past Mach 1 is not an especially forceful experience. In fact, catapult launches from an aircraft carrier generate far greater G-forces than cruising at supersonic speeds.