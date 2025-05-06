Why You Shouldn't Try To Flat Tow A Mazda Miata
For about 35 years now, the Mazda Miata has been the perfect weekend car. It's cheap, light, and incredibly fun. The Mazda MX-5 Miata provides happiness like few other cars can, and that makes it a great car for adventuring and exploring new roads. It's not necessarily the best car for a long highway road trip, though. Naturally, some Miata owners might be interested in flat-towing their car behind a larger vehicle for longer journeys.
Maybe you are interested in towing your Miata to the track, but don't want to invest in a trailer. Or, more commonly, maybe you own an RV and are thinking a Miata would be the perfect "dinghy" to bring along with you while camping or exploring the country.
It sounds like a great idea, but can a Miata even be flat-towed? Officially speaking, the answer from Mazda is no. Technically speaking, the answer is yes — with certain models at least. There are a decent number of owners who have done it, but that doesn't mean it's recommended.
Should you go by Mazda's book?
For starters, if your Miata has an automatic transmission, flat towing is a no-go. It simply won't work: That is, unless you want to rig up your own expensive driveshaft disconnect system. Otherwise, the driveshaft will not spin freely without the car running. If your Miata has a manual transmission, the answer is a little more complicated.
Mazda has always officially recommended against flat-towing the Miata regardless of transmission. Per the owner's manual for current (and all previous) Miatas, Mazda states plainly, "The transmission is not designed for towing this vehicle on all 4 wheels."
There are, however, RV owners who have been flat-towing manual Miatas for decades; and by their testimony, without major issues or damage. You can indeed purchase flat-tow baseplates for all generations of Miatas as well.
The earlier NA and NB Miatas have been the most commonly flat-towed, with the NC model close behind. The newer ND models are more difficult thanks to a different transmission design. A search around both Miata and RV forums brings up a number of threads from Miata owners claiming thousands of trouble-free miles flat-towing their cars.
Really, the transmission is what it all comes down to. Even those who have successfully flat-towed their Miatas understand they are going against the book, and could be putting extra wear on — or even damaging — their transmissions from a lack of lubrication during motion.
Better safe than sorry
So yes, if you are committed, it's possible to flat-tow a manual transmission Miata, but that's not going to come without some significant risks. The decision will also depend on what kind of Miata you own, and what you primarily do with it.
For example, if your Miata is a pricey brand-new ND RF model still under warranty, we'd surely recommend against flat-towing. The same goes for any Miata that's daily driven, or one that's modified to see track use or other performance driving.
If — and that's a major "if" — your Miata is an inexpensive second or third car that primarily exists to be towed with an RV, you might be able to justify the risk of damage or added driveline wear. Ultimately, though, if you care about your Miata's mechanical longevity, you'll be better off towing it on a trailer as the manufacturer intended. Or better yet, simply going with a vehicle that was designed to be flat-towed from the start, like a Jeep perhaps.