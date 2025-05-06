Why You Shouldn't Try To Flat Tow A Mazda Miata

For about 35 years now, the Mazda Miata has been the perfect weekend car. It's cheap, light, and incredibly fun. The Mazda MX-5 Miata provides happiness like few other cars can, and that makes it a great car for adventuring and exploring new roads. It's not necessarily the best car for a long highway road trip, though. Naturally, some Miata owners might be interested in flat-towing their car behind a larger vehicle for longer journeys.

Maybe you are interested in towing your Miata to the track, but don't want to invest in a trailer. Or, more commonly, maybe you own an RV and are thinking a Miata would be the perfect "dinghy" to bring along with you while camping or exploring the country.

It sounds like a great idea, but can a Miata even be flat-towed? Officially speaking, the answer from Mazda is no. Technically speaking, the answer is yes — with certain models at least. There are a decent number of owners who have done it, but that doesn't mean it's recommended.