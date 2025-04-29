Why Do Some Planes Make A Weird Barking Sound?

Though airplanes are considered among the safest ways to travel, many of us consider flying to be a challenging enough experience at the best of times. Even a short-haul trip can be harrowing, and one thing that's certainly not going to calm any anxious travelers' nerves is an unexpected sound coming from the great metal bird in question. A weird barking sound is the sort of thing that you might not give a second thought to after experiencing it and understanding that it's harmless, but it can be distinctly unnerving the first time around.

The Airbus A320 and A330 are particularly notable for making this odd sound. These are some of the most common planes in our skies, in the single-aisle and widebody realms, respectively, and so hearing this peculiar 'barking' is far from a rarity. The reason for the noise is a particular component of the aircraft, namely, a power transfer unit that is used to manage power between its hydraulic systems.

The power transfer unit's job is to keep the pressure among the systems stable during single-engine operation, should it drop in one of the systems. It begins its operations when those pressures drop below a particular threshold. While it's active, you guessed it, it makes quite a lot of noise, as though it's barking away.

