Does Perkins Still Make Diesel Engines?

Since its founding in 1932, Perkins has been a major force in the diesel engine industry, powering everything from generators and marine vessels to tractors and excavators, and even some classic diesel cars. However, it's reasonable to wonder if Perkins still produces diesel engines in this day and age of rapidly electrifying vehicles and evolving emissions standards.

To give a brief summary, Perkins is still very much present and involved in the diesel business. Perkins, which was purchased by Caterpillar Inc. in 1998, still produces a variety of diesel engines for multiple different applications, including construction, industry, agriculture, power generation, and marine. Perkins has an impressive lineup of engines in its current catalog, ranging in displacement from 0.5 liters to 36 liters, with power outputs fluctuating from as low as 11 horsepower up to 800 horsepower.

Instead of reducing their production, Perkins has shifted their focus towards improving its existing diesel technology to satisfy the ever-changing emissions standards, especially those flagged in the E.U. Stage V and U.S. Tier 4 Final regulations. Perkins has demonstrated its commitment to diesel through ongoing investment in research and development to improve fuel efficiency, reliability, and durability, qualities that the brand has been supported and loved for over the years. This should solidify the company's production of high-quality diesel engines in the years to come, even as electrification and alternative fuels become more popular.

