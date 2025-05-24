What Is A Straight-Twin Engine? (And Is It Similar To A Flat-Twin Engine?)

A straight-twin engine, also called an inline-twin or parallel-twin, is a two-cylinder setup where both cylinders sit side by side, upright, and share a single crankshaft. It's the simplest way to package a twin-cylinder engine, and that's exactly why you see it in everything from motorcycles to small cars. The key feature is how the pistons are arranged (vertically in a line), which gives it a compact design, low production cost, and decent power for its size.

There are a few common crankshaft styles that change how the engine feels. A 360 degree crank has both pistons rising and falling together, firing alternately every full crankshaft turn. A 180 degree crank has one piston up while the other's down, firing unevenly. Then there's the 270 degree style, which mimics the firing pattern and feel of a V-twin.

What makes straight-twins popular is their versatility. They're often better balanced than single-cylinder engines and simpler to fit into a bike or small vehicle. The parallel-twin configuration, along with V-twin motorcycle engines, are the ones you are most likely to come across.