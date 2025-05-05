These Are The Documents You'll Need When Buying A Used Motorcycle

Proper documentation ensures both safety and fairness for both sides of a transaction. If you show up to a seller's property with empty hands, they justifiably won't feel safe doing business with you. If they do still try to proceed even without documentation, that's a red flag for you.

The first and simplest thing you'll need is proof of identity. A driver's license will work fine, just a little something to prove you are the buyer the seller has been talking to, as well as your legal eligibility to buy and own a vehicle.

Next, bills and titles. You should have a pre-filled bill of sale ready for action for both you and the seller to fill out. This document should have all of the motorcycle's details, the date and price it's being sold, and both you and the seller's legal signatures. Don't forget to have the seller sign the title to the motorcycle over to you so you can submit it to your local DMV and assume formal ownership over it. It's one of the first things you should do after buying a used bike.

Finally, money matters. It's a legal requirement to have insurance for any vehicle you own, so make sure you've got a policy ready to kick in as soon as the bike is yours. Additionally, if you're purchasing the vehicle via financing or a loan, make sure you've got proof that you were approved. This is doubly true if you're paying with any method besides cash, as it'll assure the seller your check won't bounce.