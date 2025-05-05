6.6 Duramax Vs. 6.6 Gas: Which Chevrolet Silverado Engine Is Best?

At a glance, the Silverado HD's two engine options may look similar, but those similarities end once you get past their displacement and cylinder layout. The standard engine in all 2025 Silverado HDs is GM's L8T gasoline V8. There are no turbochargers, no overhead cams, just 6.6 liters of old-school, naturally aspirated, pushrod V8 muscle — with a nice sprinkling of modern tech, including direct injection. The L8T makes 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, with peak torque arriving at 4,000 rpm.

Those looking for more pulling power can opt for the available 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V8. It makes 470 horsepower, and more importantly, a massive 975 pound-feet of torque at just 1,600 rpm. Just how much will that big jump in torque cost you? The Duramax upgrade from the base gas engine runs a little over $10,000. No matter which engine you choose, it will come mated to a 10-speed automatic Allison transmission.

The primary benefit of spending that extra money is improved towing capacity. When equipped with the Duramax engine, the Silverado HD can tow up to 36,000 pounds — more than double the 17,400-pound maximum towing capacity of the gasoline engine. Even if you aren't planning on pulling 36,000 pounds worth of stuff, the Duramax will be the less stressed and more fuel-efficient choice for towing, thanks to its low-rpm torque. With that said, the gasoline Silverado HD is no slouch for towing.

