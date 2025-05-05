How Fast Is The 2025 Dodge Hornet Hybrid? A Look At Its Top Speed And HP

The Dodge Hornet has had its fair share of recalls and owner complaints. But, with the 2025 model, the manufacturer seems to be heading towards a brighter future. How does this new model fare in terms of speed? Dodge claims the Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds with its PowerShot feature engaged.

This extra boost unlocks 30 horsepower temporarily by pulling both paddle shifters, giving the Hornet its quickest acceleration. Without PowerShot, the R/T clocks 0-60 mph in about six seconds, nearly identical to the non-hybrid GT model. Top speed is capped at 128 mph, a respectable figure for a compact SUV, but nothing that will set track records.

The Hornet Hybrid's powertrain combines a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels and an electric motor powering the rear, for a combined output of 288 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. That figure sounds strong, and it is, but in everyday driving, the difference between the hybrid R/T and the gas-only GT isn't as dramatic as the specs suggest.

While the Hornet Hybrid feels lively around town, buyers expecting neck-snapping hybrid acceleration might find the performance gain underwhelming unless they frequently use PowerShot. It's a quick SUV for its size, but don't expect it to feel like a true performance crossover.