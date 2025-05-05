What Kind Of Chop Saws Does Harbor Freight Sell & Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

If you've visited your local Harbor Freight store lately, you know the family-owned tool retailer is stocking devices to help DIY home enthusiasts tackle just about any project that might come their way. But you may not realize that many of the bigger brand names found in the outfit's brick-and-mortar and online outlets are currently owned by Harbor Freight. And even apart from DIY amateurs, Harbor Freight also offers some products that are, arguably, better suited to the pro builder set, including a full range of metal and wood cutting chop saws.

By "full range," we mean that Harbor Freight and its in-house brands offer chop saws — often also called miter saws or cut-off saws — in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Not surprisingly, the company's offerings do indeed front name plates from many a Harbor Freight brand, including Atlas and Warrior, as well as Bauer and Hercules.

Among those brands, Bauer has the most chop saws available through Harbor Freight, with the brand offering a tabletop 14 in. Abrasive Cut-Off Saw, a hand-held 3 in. High-Speed Electric Cut-Off Tool, and a 20V Cordless 3 in. Cut-Off Tool. Meanwhile, Hercules has two chop saws available, including a tabletop 14 in. Abrasive Cut-Off Saw, and a handheld 12V Brushless Cordless 3 in. Cut-Off Tool. Elsewhere, Harbor Freight's budget brand, Warrior, also makes a 2 in. Mini Cut-Off Saw, with Atlas offering the most heavy-duty device, an 80V Brushless Cordless, 9 in. Concrete Cut-Off Saw.

