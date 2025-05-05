Poverty Buttons: What Are Those Blank Buttons In Your Car For?

Have you ever been at the wheel of a car, looked over at the center console, and noticed a button that's blank, with no decal on it to indicate a function? If so — that's a poverty button. Essentially, it's a button that cannot be depressed, or even if it can, it serves no function. So what's the point, and why do we have them?

Automakers use poverty buttons as a way to blank off openings in a piece of trim, usually found on the center console, on the steering wheel, or infotainment system. To keep production costs low, they manufacture just one panel, with cutouts to accommodate every possible button. A lot of those buttons might relate to optional extras, such as air conditioning controls, and if the buyer hasn't selected those options, a blank will be inserted in the cutout. This is what's known as a poverty button, and that's why they exist.