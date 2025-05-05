What Does MX Stand For On Mazda Cars?

Its lightweight build quality, lithe handling, and sales success mean the universally admired MX-5 Miata is the biggest Mazda MX story yet. But the sports car had already earned its place in the history books right from its debut in 1989 by becoming Mazda's first MX-badged production car. The original MX-5 Miata was produced through 1997, with earlier examples featuring a 1.6-liter straight-four engine producing 116 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque. The engine's displacement grew to 1.8 liters in 1994, yielding a 10 percent power increase to 128 hp. In 1996, the Miata got a bit more power, with output rising to 133 horses.

After launching in 1997, the second-generation MX-5 Miata arrived on dealership lots in 1998 ahead of the 1999 model year with a 7 hp power bump that raised output to 140 horsepower. Fast-forward to 2001, and the MX-5 Miata received a 15-hp power hike with Mazda's addition of variable intake-valve timing technology. With 155 hp and 125 lb-ft on tap, the NB2 MX-5 Miata is claimed to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 121 mph.

Later in 2004, Mazda's performance division, Mazdaspeed fitted the engine with a turbocharger (and made several other changes) to create the Mazdaspeed MX-5, which upped power further to 178 horses and 166 lb-ft while also improving the 0-60 time to 6.7 seconds.

For its third generation, which debuted in 2005, the MX-5 Miata used a new platform and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 170 hp and 140 lb-ft. Meanwhile, the current fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata has since taken things up a notch, with up to 181 hp and 151 lb-ft at the ready.