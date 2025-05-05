How The AH-1 Cobra Attack Chopper Evolved From The UH-1 Huey Military Transport

The Vietnam War brought to light the necessity of a specialized, armed aircraft to assist and supply fire support for transport helicopters in combat situations. In response, Bell Helicopter, the company that manufactured the Huey Iroquois, submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army's Advanced Aerial Fire Support System program. Instead of offering an all-new helicopter, its entry was a modification of the Army's workhorse Huey helicopter to circumvent the need for another design competition from the Army.

Advertisement

Development of the new attack helicopter started in 1965 using a design by Mike Folse, an engineer with Bell at the time. The proposed chopper was an amalgamation of designs from existing Bell helicopters including structural elements. The rear end and tail boom were from the UH-1 while the boom and tandem seating arrangement came from the D-225 Warrior. To save on time and development costs, the aircraft had a substantial number of parts reused from the UH-1 Huey, including the tail rotor, drive shaft, transmission, and engine, and 80% of its components were already listed in the government inventory as Huey parts.

Bell's proposal strategy paid off because it was awarded a contract for 110 Cobras by 1966. By the end of the same year, the order was increased to 500 , and by 1967, the first batch of choppers arrived in Vietnam. As a testament to its rapid development and production, the first 12 units were airlifted to Bien Hoa Airbase by C-133 Cargomasters, just two years after its first flight.

Advertisement