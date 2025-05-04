Does The Apple Watch Drain Your iPhone Battery?

You pull out your iPhone to fire up your favorite podcast for the commute home — and you're greeted with a dead battery. Your iPhone's battery life seems shorter than ever. Frustrated, you wonder if your new Apple Watch might be draining your iPhone's battery.

At this point, with more recent Apple Watch models, the integration with the iPhone is more efficient than ever. However, there are still a few ways that the connection between these two devices could end up draining your iPhone's battery, but it's not nearly as big of an issue as you may think.

The connection itself between the devices is the most battery-hungry function. Constantly switching connection types between Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular connections can and will lead to battery drain. If the connection remains consistent, the Apple Watch is unlikely to kill your iPhone.

Long story short, the Apple Watch probably isn't draining your iPhone's battery. If you're experiencing iPhone battery issues, there's a ton of reliable methods you can use to extend, test, and even replace your battery.

