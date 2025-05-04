Vintage and classic cars are appealing for many reasons. Not only can they be far easier to work on than many modern vehicles, but they're also excellent for learning the basics about how cars work and getting into DIY auto repair. Of course, vintage vehicles are also extremely fun to drive. Finally, others may be fans of older vehicles due to fewer restrictions on emissions and less complex tech. However, while classic cars are excluded from many modern automotive regulations, you still have to insure a vintage vehicle if you plan to drive it on public roads.

Not only is car insurance a legal requirement in nearly every U.S. state, but it's also a critical way to protect your vehicle from accidents and damage. Classic cars can be extremely pricey, especially if they're a rare model or meticulously restored, and having auto coverage is one of the best ways to protect that investment. Fortunately, classic car insurance is usually cheaper than regular coverage.

However, there are some requirements that a vehicle must meet in order to qualify for classic car insurance, and, contrary to what you may believe, that includes more than just the car's age. In reality, not all old vehicles qualify for classic car coverage. Some of the things that insurance providers look at when determining a vehicle's eligibility for this type of coverage includes its age, how many miles you drive the vehicle annually, and its condition. If you're interested in learning more about what qualifies a car for classic car insurance, hang tight. Here's everything you need to know.

