Which Wi-Fi Frequency Are You Connected To On iPhone? Here's How To Check

There are several differences between 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. However, the one that matters most to users is that 5GHz Wi-Fi offers much faster speeds, while 2.4GHz is relatively slower but provides a better range of up to 230 feet. Depending on what you are doing, you may need to switch between these Wi-Fi frequencies. For instance, if you need to download a large game or file quickly, 5GHz is ideal. On the other hand, if you want more stable connectivity when you're further away from the router, 2.4GHz is a better choice. But how do you tell which Wi-Fi frequency your iPhone is connected to?

Most dual-band Wi-Fi routers typically use different but similar names for the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. So, for instance, if the Wi-Fi network is named "Home Wi-Fi," you might see two entries: "Home Wi-Fi 5G" and "Home Wi-Fi 2.4G" (or simply "Home Wi-Fi"). So, the quickest way to check if your iPhone is connected to 2.4GHz or 5GHz is by looking at the network name. To do this, simply open your iPhone's Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner of the screen, then tap and hold the Wi-Fi icon to view the network name. Alternatively, you can head to Settings > Wi-Fi on your iPhone to check the name of the Wi-Fi network.