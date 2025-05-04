Did Subaru Ever Make Airplanes? A Look At The Company's History In Aviation

Subaru has indeed made airplanes — and still does. The story starts just 14 years after the Wright Brothers' first flight in 1903 — one of the top moments in aviation history — when engineer Chikuhei Nakajima, recently retired from the Japanese Navy, set up the Aircraft Research Laboratory to design and build airplanes. By 1919, renamed the Nakajima Aircraft Factory, it had produced its first successful plane, the Type 4, which defeated imported aircraft in a mail-plane race between Tokyo and Osaka. In the early 1920s, Japan's military awarded Nakajima a large aircraft order, which kick-started the company's growth.

Nakajima Aircraft (incorporated as Nakajima Aircraft Co. Ltd. in 1931) went on to become the primary manufacturer of aircraft for Japan's Army and Navy, before and during World War II. Nakajima made both engines and complete airplanes, with over 30,000 of its Ha-25 engines used in Mitsubishi-engineered Zero carrier-based fighters flown by the Japanese Navy, as well as in other warplanes of its own design. This included Nakajima's Type 97 fighter, a single-engine fighter with retractable landing gear, which became notorious for its role in the attack on Pearl Harbor that sank four American battleships (but no aircraft carriers) on Dec. 7, 1941.

Nakajima also made airplanes for civilian transport. Its AT-2, loosely based on Boeing's DC-2, was used by Japan Airlines in the pre-war years and became a military transport plane as well. It carried a crew of three and eight passengers.

