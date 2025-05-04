Here's What The Ultra-Rare RDI Halcyon Is Worth Today

In the early 1980s, LaserDisc video games started to sweep the market, with games like Astron Belt bringing interactive movie magic to arcades in 1983. Developers looked to bring this technology to home systems as well, although maybe a little too soon. One early attempt was the RDI Halcyon, a voice-controlled console created by RDI Video Systems.

Unfortunately, the RDI Halcyon didn't receive a wide commercial release before the company shut down, making the console rare and valuable. A second-hand RDI Halcyon in working condition sold at auction for $22,800 at the end of 2023, including a buyer's premium. The bundle also included copies of the system's only two games: "NFL Football: L.A. Raiders vs. SD Chargers" and "Thayer's Quest," alongside a few accessories, peripherals, manuals, and a copy of "Return of the Jedi" on LaserDisc.

Incomplete and partial setups of the system sell for substantially less, while still costing a significant amount of money. An untested part of the RDI Halcyon was sold for $3,500 by the San Diego Air and Space Museum on eBay in February 2025. Prior to the sale, the console was in the museum's archives, having been donated more than two decades ago.

