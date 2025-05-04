How Big Is The Honda Pilot (Compared To The Toyota RAV4 & Highlander)?

The Honda Pilot sits above the time-tested CR-V in Honda's current lineup, and is a capable and versatile mid-size SUV that offers ample power, off-road capability, and three rows of seating as standard.

With SUVs still proving immensely popular and performing well on showroom floors, the Pilot is competing in a heavily contested segment of the market. Therefore, the Pilot has to face up to some equally appealing rivals, including offerings from another Japanese giant, Toyota.

Models like the Toyota RAV4 and Highlander make for solid competition. But, if you were buying on size alone, which of these three SUVs would prove to be the better bet?

Length-wise, the 2025 Honda Pilot is bigger than both the current Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Highlander. For a full picture, though, let's explore how the three SUVs stack up in terms of exterior size, plus passenger and cargo space, to determine exactly which of the three is the largest.

