How Big Is The Honda Pilot (Compared To The Toyota RAV4 & Highlander)?
The Honda Pilot sits above the time-tested CR-V in Honda's current lineup, and is a capable and versatile mid-size SUV that offers ample power, off-road capability, and three rows of seating as standard.
With SUVs still proving immensely popular and performing well on showroom floors, the Pilot is competing in a heavily contested segment of the market. Therefore, the Pilot has to face up to some equally appealing rivals, including offerings from another Japanese giant, Toyota.
Models like the Toyota RAV4 and Highlander make for solid competition. But, if you were buying on size alone, which of these three SUVs would prove to be the better bet?
Length-wise, the 2025 Honda Pilot is bigger than both the current Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Highlander. For a full picture, though, let's explore how the three SUVs stack up in terms of exterior size, plus passenger and cargo space, to determine exactly which of the three is the largest.
How the Pilot measures up against the RAV4 and Highlander
The easiest way of comparing the Honda Pilot to both of the aforementioned Toyota SUV models is to compare exterior dimensions. A quick look will reveal that, in terms of height, width, and length, the Honda Pilot is bigger than both the RAV4 and Highlander.
Coming in at 199.9 inches long, 78.5 inches wide, and 71.0 inches tall, the 2025 Honda Pilot boasts quite the road presence. It also sports a wheelbase of 113.8 inches.
In comparison, the Toyota Highlander measures 194.9 inches long, 76.0 inches wide, and 68.1 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 112.2 inches. The Grand Highlander is larger, although that's a separate model entirely, rather than just a higher trim level.
Sitting much smaller on the road is the RAV4, which is dwarfed by the Pilot's dimensions. At 180.9 inches long, the RAV4 is a full 19 inches shorter than the Honda Pilot, and the other exterior dimensions tell a similar story. Toyota's deservedly popular RAV4 is just 73.0 inches wide, 67.2 inches tall, and sports a wheelbase of 105.9 inches.
Honda's Pilot has more interior space than its Toyota rivals
The story is similar on the inside, if not quite so black and white. Starting with the smallest of the group, the Toyota RAV4 offers a maximum of 39.5 inches of headroom, 41.0 inches of legroom, plus 37.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity with all seats in place. Stepping up to the Highlander, the room increases throughout. Toyota's three-row SUV provides a maximum of 42.0 inches in the legroom department, 41.2 inches of headroom, and an all-seats-in-place cargo capacity of 16 cubic feet. With the third row folded flat, this expands to 48.4 cubic feet, outstripping what the RAV4 offers.
For the most amount of cargo space, though, picking up a Honda Pilot looks to be the better choice. The Honda has 40.5 inches of headroom — slightly behind the Highlander — but 41.0 inches of legroom, which is very similar to what the aforementioned Toyota SUVs offer. It's identical to the RAV4, although ever-so-slightly less than the Highlander. Behind the third row, though, the Honda has 21.8 cubic feet of storage space, which opens up to 59.5 cubic feet with the rear-most seats folded flat.
So, although the passenger space is marginally more cramped in the Pilot, Honda's three-row SUV provides notably more cargo space, which may make up for the slight reduction in leg- and headroom.