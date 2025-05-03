Yes, Honda Sells Electric Cars - Here's What They Offer In 2025 & How Much They Cost

Electric cars are becoming more mainstream every year, as many drivers are making the switch from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Potential EV owners who prefer Honda only have a small selection to choose from, but the automaker's products do offer high-tech innovation paired with both efficiency and style.

Honda's fully-electric offering is the Prologue, an SUV with an MSRP of $47,500. Buying the Prologue could also help save money in the long run, as eligible buyers get access to a federal tax credit of $7,500. Honda's second option is the fuel-cell electric CR-V e:FCEV, which has an MSRP of $50,000. This SUV is only available in California, and Honda will give you a fuel card good for $15,000 worth of hydrogen fuel if you lease it for three years.

Honda also offers a selection of hybrids for those buyers who aren't completely sold on electric cars. These include hybrid versions of the Accord and Civic, both of which cost in the low-to-mid $30,000 range.