Yes, Honda Sells Electric Cars - Here's What They Offer In 2025 & How Much They Cost
Electric cars are becoming more mainstream every year, as many drivers are making the switch from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Potential EV owners who prefer Honda only have a small selection to choose from, but the automaker's products do offer high-tech innovation paired with both efficiency and style.
Honda's fully-electric offering is the Prologue, an SUV with an MSRP of $47,500. Buying the Prologue could also help save money in the long run, as eligible buyers get access to a federal tax credit of $7,500. Honda's second option is the fuel-cell electric CR-V e:FCEV, which has an MSRP of $50,000. This SUV is only available in California, and Honda will give you a fuel card good for $15,000 worth of hydrogen fuel if you lease it for three years.
Honda also offers a selection of hybrids for those buyers who aren't completely sold on electric cars. These include hybrid versions of the Accord and Civic, both of which cost in the low-to-mid $30,000 range.
Honda will debut two new EVs in 2026
Honda's footprint in the world of electric cars isn't huge, but that's changing thanks to the automaker's upcoming electric vehicles. The 0 Series EVs represent a major shift in Honda's approach to EV design and technology and take the form of a saloon and SUV.
The aerodynamic Honda 0 Saloon is the automaker's first 0-Series prototype EV, and it incorporates Honda's new ASIMO operating system to provide a personalized driving experience. The MSRP for the Saloon is expected to be around $50,000, and it will debut sometime in late 2026. Honda's other offering is the 0-Series SUV, which also features the ASIMO OS and is due to be released in the first half of 2026. It's also expected to retail for $50,000.
The 0 Saloon and 0 SUV were on display at the January 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Both vehicles will be manufactured at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio, where the company builds gas-powered and electric cars on the same production lines.