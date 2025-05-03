Where Are Toyota Tacomas Made & Why Did Production Move There?

The Toyota Tacoma has built a reputation as a rugged, reliable pickup suited for everything from off-road adventures to daily driving. Fueled by a blend of performance, durability, and smart design, the Tacoma's popularity continues to grow. But behind every Tacoma is a story of production shifts and company decisions that have dictated where and how this iconic truck is made.

Advertisement

Since 2021, Toyota has built all of its Tacomas in Mexico at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California facility in Tijuana and the Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Guanajuato plant. Toyota made the decision to move production there as part of a restructuring of its manufacturing operations across North America.

Mexican production of the Tacoma initially began in 2004 at the Baja plant, with an American facility in San Antonio, Texas, also manufacturing the truck. When Toyota decided to stop Tacoma production in the U.S., the San Antonio location transitioned to making the Tundra truck and Sequoia SUV.