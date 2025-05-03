Where Are Toyota Tacomas Made & Why Did Production Move There?
The Toyota Tacoma has built a reputation as a rugged, reliable pickup suited for everything from off-road adventures to daily driving. Fueled by a blend of performance, durability, and smart design, the Tacoma's popularity continues to grow. But behind every Tacoma is a story of production shifts and company decisions that have dictated where and how this iconic truck is made.
Since 2021, Toyota has built all of its Tacomas in Mexico at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California facility in Tijuana and the Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Guanajuato plant. Toyota made the decision to move production there as part of a restructuring of its manufacturing operations across North America.
Mexican production of the Tacoma initially began in 2004 at the Baja plant, with an American facility in San Antonio, Texas, also manufacturing the truck. When Toyota decided to stop Tacoma production in the U.S., the San Antonio location transitioned to making the Tundra truck and Sequoia SUV.
Toyota faces some challenges with its Mexican-made Tacomas
The Toyota Tacoma's production in Mexico hasn't been without issues, as the Tijuana plant stopped manufacturing the truck several times in 2024. This was due not only to technical problems but also to a shortage in the workforce. As a result, the Japanese automaker was forced to deal with less experienced workers, even as buyer interest in the Tacoma increased.
Despite Toyota's issues in Mexico, the company invested nearly $1.5 billion in the Tijuana and Guanajuato facilities. The move was meant to upgrade both locations to produce not only the Tacoma but also hybrid versions like the Tacoma TRD Pro, as the company seeks to transition to hybrid vehicles. The investment also created 1,600 jobs in the country.
But then there's the situation involving President Trump's tariffs, which could affect Toyota. The Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on Mexico in March 2025, which will likely raise the price of the Tacoma by as much as $15,000. It could also impact servicing and maintenance, since Tacoma parts are also manufactured in Mexico. Even with the tariffs, Toyota says it won't be raising prices for now and will instead focus on lowering fixed costs as a solution.