Will Toyota Be Affected By Tariffs Imposed By President Trump?

With the United States being Toyota's largest market in 2024, buying around two million vehicles from the automaker, it seems like it could take a potentially significant hit from additional taxes. However, from the Tundra to the Corolla, there are many Toyota models that are made in the USA. Toyota also has plants that build necessary vehicle components in the U.S., improving matters for both the automaker and its consumers. It builds engines in its Alabama, Kentucky, and West Virginia plants while aluminum castings are made in its Missouri and Tennessee plants. The Alabama plant also manufactures other powertrain parts and powertrain parts.

Then there's Toyota's first North American plant in Long Beach, California, which produces steering columns, catalytic converters, weld sub-assemblies, sheet metal, and aluminum components. While the Toyota vehicles produced in the United States won't see as much of a price increase as imported vehicles –unless they rely on imported parts– Toyota has plants in Japan, Canada, Mexico, and Austria. If the automaker is unsuccessful with keeping prices where they're at, it could end up admitting it's affected by the president's tariffs like Subaru.

It's not just consumers these tariffs affect. Resident and sushi restaurant owner named Nobuo Ogura in Toyota City, Japan, told the Washington Post, "If car sales go down, the economy in the area will also be dragged down. Workers in the auto industry here will see lower wages, and they will spend less." Toyota is integral to the economy in and around the city.

