Why Do Headphones Have Left And Right Sides?

Most audio in the modern era is mixed in two, separate channels — left and right. Two-channel sound is called stereo, and it remains the gold standard for recorded audio because humans typically have two ears. When we hear noise, like an oncoming car while crossing the street, we're able to tell which direction it's coming from. The human brain calculates the time it takes between when a sound is heard in one ear and the other, as well as its relative loudness in each ear, to tell us which direction it's coming from, much in the same way we use two eyes to gain a three-dimensional view of the world around us. There's a lot more to it, of course, but as far as headphones are concerned, that's what you need to know.

The perception of different audio elements (for example, discrete instruments in a song) in an imagined space while listening to headphones is called the soundstage. To understand the concept, imagine you're standing on stage with a live band. Behind you is the drummer, to your left is the guitarist, and to your right is the singer. Headphones with a good soundstage can make it seem as though you're hearing the music in a similarly three-dimensional way.

Audio engineers pan elements in an audio mix to the right or left to simulate a three-dimensional environment within the soundstage, creating that immersive experience. This is called stereo imaging. If you've never noticed it in your favorite music or movies before, you can try putting on some headphones and watching this video from Woo Audio. It demonstrates how two channels can be used to make it appear that audio is coming from the left, right, or center.

